Court convicts bricklayer for burglary

A 25-year-old bricklayer in Osogbo, Odewale Mutiu has been convicted by a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State for burglary.

The Prosecutor, Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the accused person burgled the house of one Saheed Olabiyi around Halleluyah Estate, Ido-Osun on 7th of October, 2019 at about 1:30am.

Fagboyinbo told the court that the offence committed by Odewale is contrary to and punishable under section 411 and 509 of the criminal code Cap 34 vol. II, Law of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The accused pleaded guilty of the offence leveled against him and his counsel, Abosede Dada said he was a first time offender and that he was remorseful. She prayed court to mitigate his punishment.

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara found the accused person guilty as charged and convicted him. He remanded in police custody till October 27 when he would be sentenced.

