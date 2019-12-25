Court convicts 3 internet fraudsters in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

An FCT High Court in Maitama has convicted and sentenced three internet fraudsters to varying jail terms for defrauding their victims. The convicts are: Emakhu Perfect Odion (alias Harry Wilson/Michael Brown), Chukwuemeka Chanimuya and Oris Karim Ogheneovo (alias James Hopkins).

They were charged before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on separate charges bordering on cheating, an offence contrary to Section 320(b) and punishable under Section 322 of the Panel Code Act, Laws of the Federation (Abuja).

Odion was docked on a two-count charge of duping two victims of $2,815 and $1,570 on the pretext of processing loans for them, while Chanimuya, who falsely claimed to be a Dane and obtained 50,000kr (Kroner), from one Catherine, was charged on a count charge of personation and cheating.

The third convict, Ogheneovo, was convicted on a count charge of romance scam. The charge said he posed as James Hopkins, a Danish citizen on Facebook and tricked his female victims to pay him the sum of N1,250,000 after lying to them that he needed financial help having been involved in an accident.

They all pleaded guilty to the charges after they were read to them. Prosecution counsel H. M. Muhammed told the court that the defendants had entered into a plea bargain with the prosecution and prayed the court to adopt the agreement, convict and sentence them accordingly.

The defence counsel, Gali Usman and Chuka Obidike, told the court to temper justice with mercy, adding that the defendants were remorseful and would forfeit all the proceeds of the crime. The presiding judge, Justice Othman Musa, subsequently sentenced Odion to five months imprisonment with an option of N50,000 fine.

The judge sentenced Chanimuya to four months imprisonment with an option of N200,000 fine and Ogheneovo bagged five months imprisonment with an option of N60,000 fine.

