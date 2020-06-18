Court asks Prof Bichi to step aside as Dutsin-Ma varsity VC

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Industrial Court, Abuja yesterday asked Professor Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi to respect its earlier order and stop parading himself as the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State.

At the resumed hearing of case No. NICN/ABJ/87/2020, filed by Professor Haruna Abdu Kaita, counsel to the suspended VC of the university, Professor Bichi, Abdulsalam Saleh Esq, told the the court that they did not receive service of the court’s order and other processes.

However, Justice Oyebiola Oyewumi, the presiding judge, ordered the service of the court’s order and other processes inside the court where Barrister Saleh received them on behalf of his client.

Earlier, Barrister Saleh told the court that the Federal Ministry of Education has written Professor Bichi informing him of the court case filed against his appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Before adjourning to July 7, 2020, Justice Oyewumi directed Professor Bichi’s counsel to file their responses within time.

Daily Trust reports that Justice Oyewumi has granted an ex-parte application by Professor Kaita restraining the minister of education, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Attorney General/Minister of Justice, their agents, servants, and privies from giving effect to the appointment of Professor Bichi as the new VC of the university pending the determination of the motion in the notice.

When contacted for comment on yesterday’s sitting, Professor Bichi maintained that since the case was before a court of law, he would not make any comment.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App