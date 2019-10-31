Court affirms election of Salam into House of Reps

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Akure, has affirmed the election of Honourable Bamidele Salam as validly elected lawmaker representing Ede Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Salaam, who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) but the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Hon Adejare Bello, challenged the declaration of Salam as the winner of the election at the elections petitions tribunal.

The tribunal, in its verdict, nullified the election of Bamidele Salam and ordered re-run election in some units on the premise of over-voting.

Salaam ran to the appellate court in Akure and provide 38 grounds why his election should not be nullified.

Whereas, APC candidate also approached the Court of Appeal in a cross-appeal, seeking the total cancellation of the election of Salaam.

However, the Appeal Court affirmed the election of Salam in its ruling.

