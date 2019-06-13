Court adjourns Jang’s N6.3bn fraud case till June 27th

ADVERTISEMENT

The Plateau state High Court sitting in Jos had on Thursday adjourned the corruption case involving former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang, who was accused of misappropriating state fund amounting to N6.3 billion to June 27th.

It would be recalled that Jang has been on trial before Plateau State High Court on a 12-count charge bordering diversion and misappropriation of N6.3 billion.

Jang who was a former presidential aspirant under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) is being prosecuted by EFCC alongside a cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, (OSSG), Yusuf Gyang Pam.

During Thursday’s sitting, Mr Jonah Kpar an EFCC witness, also a representative from Office of the Secretary to the Plateau state Government (OSSG) intended to tender to documents – minutes of Plateau State executive council meeting and Plateau State Security council meeting.

But, Mike Ozekhome, a counsel to the 1st Defendant (Jang) objected the tendering of the minutes by telling the court that such minutes were top secret and would pose a security threat since the documents would be in a public domain when tendered.

In his defense, EFCC’s counsel, Rotimi Jacob said the documents were vital in their case and would only be use for court’s consumption not public.

After arguments and counter arguments the presiding judge, Daniel Longji adjourned the matter to June 27th for ruling on whether the documents would be admitted in court or not.

