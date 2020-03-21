Court adjourns APC leadership suit to March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

An FCT High Court in Maitama has adjourned hearing of the motion on notice filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman (North-East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu, till March 31.

The defendants in the suit are Babatunde Ogala; Lanre Issa-Onilu; Waziri Bulama and the party, APC.

The court had on Monday, granted an interim order permitting Chief Victor Giadom, the current Acting National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to act as the National Chairman of the party.

Salihu had approached the court, through the exparte motion, seeking for an interim order allowing Giadom to pilot the affairs of the party as acting chairman and to preside at all meetings of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) pending the decision of the party’s NEC fixed for March 17.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The applicant also sought an interim order restraining the APC and its officers or anyone purporting to act as an officer of the fourth defendant (APC) from preventing or in any way disturbing Giadom from functioning as the acting chairman, unless otherwise decided by the NEC of the party pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

The interim order came few hours before the Appeal Court in Abuja ordered a stay of execution of another FCT High court’s ruling ordering Adams Oshiomhole to step down as the APC Chairman.

However, when the case was called on Friday in court, neither the applicant nor the defendants were present in court. They were not represented by any counsels.

No reason was given for their absence in court.

Their absence prompted the judge to adjourn the matter till March 31 for hearing.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App