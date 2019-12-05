Court acquits minor over public nuisance

ADVERTISEMENT

An FCT Magistrate Court sitting in Wuse Zone 2 has acquitted a 16-year-old boy, Caleb David, who was arraigned before the court for inciting disturbance.

Caleb, who is a resident of Lugbe and three other accomplices, currently at large, was arraigned for allegedly harassing students and passersby at the school gate of Government Junior Secondary School, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja on the 29th of November 2019.

The Prosecutor, A.S Oyeyemi told the court that the defendant allegedly broke into the building with his friends and harassed students and passersby of the aforementioned school.

He said the act contravened Section 13 of the Penal Code Law.

“I understand that the defendant can be discharged because he is just a minor, but appropriate punishment should be given to him to avoid future reoccurrence.

The defendant pleaded not guilty, however, he begged for leniency.

The Magistrate Jobbo Musa having cautioned the defendant to be of good behavior discharged him because he is still a minor.

