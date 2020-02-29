Countries ponder boycotting Hajj over Coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saudi Arabian Government has disclosed that some countries have begun looking at the possibility of preventing their nationals from attending the coming Hajj following the spread of coronavirus.

This was contained in a statement made available by the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Abuja on Friday.

The Saudi Arabian Government had on Thursday halted the issuance of Umrah visas to foreign nationals, saying it was aimed at preventing people affected by the virus from visiting the Holy Sites and further spreading the infection.

The statement also noted the Kingdom has not recorded any case of the infection but is acting according to its responsibility to protect the health of all those who visit the Kingdom for Umrah or other purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App