Countries Nigerians can visit without visa in 2019

Desiring to explore the world usually comes with travel restrictions and visa issues.

As a Nigerian citizen, it will excite you to know that some countries will accept you without visa.

It is important to note that some of these countries offer visa on arrival while others allow you to stay for a specified number of days or months before a visa will be required.

Also, some countries may not require a visa regardless of how long you stay.

Below are twenty countries you can visit with a Nigerian passport without visa:

Barbados (visa free for 6 months)

Cambodia (visa on arrivals for 30 days)

Dominica (visa free for 21 days)

Haiti (visa free for 3 months)

Iran (visa on arrival)

Sri Lanka (electronic travel authorization)

Timor-Leste (visa on arrival for 30 days)

Bangladesh (visa on arrival)

Micronesia (visa free for 30 days)

Nauru (visa on arrival)

Vanuatu (visa free for 30 days)

Palau (visa on arrival for 90 days)

Tuvalu (visa on arrival for 30 days)

Samoa (entry permit on arrival for 60 days)

Fiji (visa-free for 4 months)

Benin republic (visa free)

Burkina Faso (visa free)

Burundi (visa on arrival for 30 days)

Cape Verde (visa on arrival)

Mauritius (visa free for 90 days)

