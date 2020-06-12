Countries, clubs discriminate against black coaches – Finidi

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Super Eagles winger, Finidi George has claimed that black football professionals are usually discriminated against while applying for coaching jobs in Europe.

The Ajax legend in an interview cited former Manchester United legend, Dwight Yorke as one of the blacks who has been unable to secure a coaching job because of the colour of his skin.

“It is so sad that Dwight Yorke couldn’t get a club because of the colour of his skin. If you see the players from his generation that are whites, they were given opportunities to train and if they failed, they give it to other persons and give them job.

“But he has never been tried and you don’t know if he can do the job better than any other person,” he said.

He further hinted that current Chelsea, Rangers, Manchester United managers may have been given their coaching jobs because of their skin colours.

“It is unfortunate that Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Gary Neville, Roy Keane have had opportunities to coach but he has not been given that opportunity,” he stated.

It will be noted that Yorke had revealed the struggles he’s endured while trying to get into football management as a black professional.

