Counter-Insurgency: Spiritual maturity, tool for victory – CNS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS),Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, said a balanced level of spiritual maturity was necessary for military personnel to maintain the required level of conceptual and moral component of his fighting power.

Ibas made the assertion on Thursday at the Foundation Laying Ceremony of Places of Worship at the Navy Town Asokoro, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Nigerian Navy (NN) has consciously channeled great attention to requisite infrastructural development to complement her operational, administrative and welfare objectives as captured in the CNS Strategic Directives.

“Accordingly, deliberate efforts have been committed to building barracks accommodation and other welfare projects at various locations within the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, the erection of appropriate places of worship within the barracks is equally as germane as the provision of living accommodation and other administrative and operational commitments.

“This is because, a balanced and level of spiritual maturity is necessary for the military personnel to maintain the required level of conceptual and moral component of his fighting power.

“This will enable him to retain a rational balance needed for the effective employment of his physical competencies to achieve victory in battle.

“As we lay the foundation laying of these worship centres today, I believe we are laying the foundation for the spiritual and moral development of the Service,” he said.

The CNS said the onus was therefore on spiritual leaders to ensure that on completion, the centre would serve the intended purpose, as a place of spiritual upliftment for the benefit of the Navy and the armed forces.

Ibas noted that the current spate of insecurity across some parts of the Country had hampered government’s effort at restoring enduring peace and development over the past years.

“More worrisome are the actions of many of our misguided youth, this has called to question the moral conscience of our society.

“The erection of places of worship would therefore help in building the moral fiber of the citizenry to provide emotional stability and moral courage needed to contribute positively to national development.

“ I therefore pray that the gracious hands of the Almighty abide with the builders from the beginning to the end of this project,’’ Ibas said.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment and resolve to emplace a strong and virile navy capable of protecting Nigeria‘s maritime interest as well as his commitment to the welfare of the personnel,’’ he said.(NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App