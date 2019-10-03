Count me out of 2023 presidency posters – Oshiomhole

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has exonerated himself and other party members from campaign posters for 2023 presidency.

The posters of Oshiomhole, APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state campaigning for 2023 presidency had recently appeared in various parts of the country.

The APC national chairman, who spoke on Thursday at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, said all hands must be on deck to support President Muhammadu Buhari and all his state governors to fulfil the electoral promises.

He accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of being behind the scheme to distract the APC government from facing governance after elections.

He said, “I want to completely disassociate myself and members of our party from all those posters.

“We believe that these are the handiwork of the PDP who think that they can create suspicion within the rank of the APC by nominating for our party who they think or purporting or attempting to print for some elements in our party whether to create complete diversion.

“So, I stand here as National Chairman of the APC, not only to deny those posters as they affect me but to deny those posters as they affect any leader of our party because it is not yet time.

“Even people who may have ambition are aware that this is not the time. At this point in time, all hands must be on deck to support President Buhari and all our state governors in their respective states to work together unanimously to deliver deliverables for the good of our people in the states and at the federal level.

“This is not the time to talk politics. Politics cannot be an all round season, the season for politics is over.

“The judiciary is also clearing the governorship, the National Assembly and even the presidential elections. Once these are done and out behind us, I expect all Nigerians to insist that those elected should go back to work and deliver and justify the mandate they have been given.

“This is not the time for electioneering. We cannot have electioneering for four years and thereafter you have people elected and continue for another four years. There is time for politicking, there is time for governance; this is the time for governance.

“All of us in the APC, we are committed to backing the president to deliver for the Nigerian people, we will not distract him.”

Oshiomhole added, “Let me also say that, watching the news and reading the papers over the period, we see that the meeting that PDP held in Dubai, part of the decision they took at those meeting was to come back home and begin to throw bag of lies and untruth with a view to creating distraction and even crafting disharmony within the governance of Nigeria.

“For example, I was shocked that the PDP has abandoned the old age tradition that you do not drag judiciary into the murky waters of politics.

“I saw the PDP and their agent called CUPP, in a press conference claiming that because new judges are about to be appointed that they are just being appointed because of the tribunal dispute.

“Now the question is, should the Supreme Court be denied the appointment of all the judges they need, should we say because election matters are in tribunal, Supreme Court judges should not be appointed?

“And I saw CUPP working for the PDP claiming and lecturing us as a people how the Chief Judge of the federation ought to…. They lecture us on who is supposed to be there and who is not supposed to be there.

“That means they are already in their old traditional way seeking to infiltrate, and to dictate and blackmail the judiciary into a particular form of panel of judges.

“As far as we are concerned, APC has no business determining for the Chief Justice of the Federation who should be a member of the presidential election tribunal.

“We are confident, we have the best collection of legal brains in the country to make the case of our president and our party before the tribunal at the Appeal Court level and judgement is very clear.

“….PDP petition was simply resting on the hand of those we might call yahoo-yahoo boys. When they brought the young man from Kenyan and admitted that he’s not certified in any ICT field and that he got his information from a server owned by so called factsdontlies.com.

“They do not know the owner of the degree, the server is not INEC’s server, he was in Kenyan when elections were being held to hack into a system that does not exist.”

