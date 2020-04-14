Councillor absconds with COVID-19 palliatives

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger state government has declared a Councillor in Katcha Local government area of the State wanted over alleged disappearance of 30 bags of grains meant to be distributed as palliatives for the COVID-19 in his constituency.

The secretary to the Niger state government and Chairman Of the Niger State Task Force on COVID-19, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, who confirmed the case said the councillor was part of a committee set up for the distribution of the grains to his community.

Matane also mentioned that 10 bags each of rice, maize, and millet, was allocated to the 274 wards across the 25 Local Government areas of the State by the State government.

“Committees have been set up in each of the 274 wards in the State, which comprises of councillor, party chairman, ward head, and a religious leader to monitor the distribution of the grains,” he said.

Matane expressed disappointment over the attitude of the councililor.

He said security agents have been ordered to get him arrested for proper scrutiny.

Matane, however, said additional set of palliative grains will be distributed across the local government based on the procedure outline for the distribution across the State.

