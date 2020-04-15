Councillor absconds with COVID-19 palliative grains in Niger

  1. Home
By Romoke W. Ahmad, Minna

A councillor in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State has absconded with 30 bags of grains supplied as COVID-19 palliative for distribution in his constituency and has consequently been declared wanted by the state government.

Secretary to the State Government and Chairman of the state’s Task Force on COVID-19, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, who confirmed the development said the Councillor was part of a committee set up for distribution of the grains to his community.

“Committees have been set up in each of the 274 wards in the State, which comprise of a councillor, party chairman, ward head, and a religious leader to monitor the distribution of the grains”, he said.

Expressing disappointment over the attitude of the councillor, he said security agents have been ordered to arrest him to account for his conduct.

He further said 10 bags of rice, maize, and millet each were allocated to the 274 wards across the 25 local government areas by the state government.

