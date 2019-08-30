Council wants increased training for economic growth

ADVERTISEMENT

The President of the Nigeria-Malaysia Business Council (NMBC), Dr. Michael Aderohunmu has said there is a need to train the young generation and working class to have the capacity needed to embrace growth.

Aderohunmu briefed Newsmen in Abuja after the organisation’s return from a summit in Ghana.

He said: “With all the efforts put in and for the readiness of the Nigerian economy to embrace growth, we need to have a capacity. If any company is coming to Nigeria it will have to rely on the working force. So we need to train our people, We need to train our working class, we need to train the young generation and the young graduate to be able to fit into the economy of those investments.”

He explained that NMBC meetings in Nigeria and Ghana is looking at partnership in terms of value addition because “Our country need to have a way of generating income by adding value to our product so this are the areas we think there is going to be a kind of partnership”.

On the success achieved, Aderohunmu said the ‘Nigeria-Malaysia trade corridor’ formula they came up with has led Nigeria becoming Malysia 2nd economy partner from its previous 5th position within six month.

