Council sets up c’ttees to probe children abduction, Islamiyya school raid

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria has constituted two committees to investigate the Kano State children abduction and the raid by police at an Islamiyya reformation centre in Rigasa Kaduna State.

The Council says a five-man facts-finding committee will investigate the Kano incident where nine Muslim children were kidnapped and sold at Anambra State after being converted to Christianity, while a 16-man committee will investigate the Kaduna Islamiyya Reformation centre raid in Rigasa.

The Council’s Secretary General, Nafiu Baba-Ahmad ‎represented by his Assistant Jamilu Mu’azu Hidara disclosed this, at a meeting with Islamic scholars and Ulamas to discuss the rising insecurity in the country held in Kaduna.

Hidara said the council would release the outcome of the committee’s findings to the public.

He said the religious scholars met because of the situation in the country, stating that people were now afraid because of frightening incidents.

In his remarks, the Secretary General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Dr Khalid Aliyu, urged Muslims scholars to engage in special prayers to Almighty to free Nigeria from the current insecurity problems.

Dr Aliyu also urged all Muslims to change their contrary attitude to Islamic teachings.

