Council sets agenda for new youths’ minister

By Saawua Terzungwe Published Date
Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare
The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has congratulated the newly sworn in Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, and called on him to deliver on his mandate.

In a statement jointly signed by the NYCN President, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, and Public Relations Officer, Comrade Olugbode Damola Hammed, yesterday in Abuja, NYCN said the youths as leaders of tomorrow needed to be carried along in the scheme of things in the ministry.

The council also asked the minister to harness the residual talent of the youths for the growth of the nation, adding that Dare was coming in at a time the youths needed the ministry to be more responsive.

It, therefore, appealed to the minister to accelerate inclusive effort to supervise and rebuild the council after years of conflict, promote national reconciliation and foster lasting peace.

