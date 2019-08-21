Council sets agenda for new minister of youths

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has congratulated the newly sworn in Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and called on him to deliver on his mandate.

In a statement jointly signed by the NYCN President, Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo and NYCN Public Relations Officer, Comr. Olugbode Damola Hammed, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the youths as leaders of tomorrow needed to be carried along in the scheme of things in the ministry.

The Council also asked the minister to harness the residual talent of the youths for the growth of the nation, adding that he was coming in at a time the youths needed the ministry to be more responsive.

It appealed to the minister to accelerate inclusive efforts to supervise and rebuild the Council after years of conflict, promote national reconciliation and foster lasting peace.

“Nigeria Youth through the apex youth body heartily congratulates Hon Sunday Dare on his assumption into office as Minister of Youth and Sport. Going by the popular saying that the youth are the future, it is cool to say you have been appointed to oversee the future of the nation, the most sensitive, fragile and responsive ministry.

“The assignment at hand is a serious business coming at a time the Youth and Sport, you are to oversee are in a delicate status. However looking keenly into your antecedents, the hope of Nigeria youth is high, with the expectation that in no time thing will start falling in place.”

“More engagement of the Youth in activities is crucial, the latest occurrence and re-occurrence shows Nigeria youths are constantly fleeing the country on a lookout for greener pasture. With reports showing Nigeria youths are the brain behind operations in so many countries, there is a need to harness the residual youth talent,” the Council said.

