Council seals 5 pharmacies, 327 patent medicine stalls in Jigawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed five pharmacies and 327 patent medicine stalls in Jigawa State for operating without recourse to guidelines in handling pharmaceuticals and sale of medicine.

This was disclosed by the Director of Inspection and Monitoring of the council, Pharm Anthonia O. Aruya, while briefing newsmen at the weekend in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the clamp down on the facilities was part of the enforcement exercise of the council.

According to her, the council visited 462 premises that included 12 pharmacies as well as 450 patent medicine shops, adding that apart from those that were sealed, three others were issued compliance directives for poor handling of controlled drugs as well as sale and dispensing of regulated drugs without supervision of pharmacists.

She added that licenses for operation were issued to those willing to engage in pharmaceutical and sale of medicine based on their training.

On whether the council is contemplating prosecuting the offenders, Pharm Aruya said for now they were in the state for enforcement and that the council would return for post enforcement, adding that during the post enforcement exercise the council could prosecute those who proved difficult.

“In the course of the exercise some stakeholders were found to have started operating without following laid down guidelines for those intending to engage in handling of pharmaceuticals or sale of medicines to the public. Others cannot read or write in English, a situation that portends great danger to the patient, who is at the receiving end.

“At the end of the exercise a total of 462 premises were visited, comprising 12 pharmacies and 450 patent medicine shops. A total of 332 premises were sealed, comprising five pharmacies and 327 patent medicine shops. Three premises were issued compliance directives for various offences, ranging from poor handling of controlled substances, sale and dispensing of ethical/proscribed drugs without the supervision of pharmacist,” she said.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App