Council of Imams begs El-Rufai to relax lockdown in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State chapter of the Council of Imams and Ulama has called for a gradual relaxation of the COVID-19 imposed lockdown in the state.

Chairman of the council, Shaykh Ibrahim Nakaka, made the appeal in a statement on Sunday.

The body, however, commended the Kaduna State Government for its proactiveness in the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

READ: 50 almajirai infected with COVID-19 in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“The Council appreciates the good leadership qualities exhibited by the Governor Mallam Nasiru Ahmad el- Rufai, his Deputy Dr Hadiza Balarabe who acted in his absence and the entire state task force committee on COVID -19 in ensuring that the coronavirus does not cause much havoc to the people of Kaduna state compared to its neighboring states where their state government failed to act immediately right from the onset of the pandemic.

“Based on these success, the Council is calling on the state government to begin to look at the possibilities of gradual relaxation of the lockdown process in the state but with stringent conditions of using face masks and intensify grassroots sensitization for hand washing with soap and the use of hand sanitizers as recommended by the public health experts so as to prevent any possible local transmission.

“This, the Council feels will assist in alleviating the sufferings of the people of Kaduna state while at same time not jeopardizing the fight against the dreaded coronavirus.

“The Council is of the opinion that when the free movement is restored in the state, entry borders should still be kept closed, until such a time when the state is safe from cross boarder transmission.”

The council called on all Muslims to be more steadfast in prayers in this Holy month of Ramadan for Allah to remove the CONVID-19 and other ailments and discomfort confronting the state and the country in general.

Download Daily Trust News App