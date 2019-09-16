Council moves to mitigate abuse of recreational parks in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) has expressed commitment to mitigate proliferation of nefarious activities within recreational parks in the nation’s capital city.

The Director of Administration and Finance of the Council, Malam Suleiman Abdulameed, gave the assurance in a statement yesterday in Abuja,

Abdulameed said the council had resolved to embark on enforcement of its laws to address all infractions on approved land use, especially noise pollution and other illegal activities around parks and gardens in the territory.

He also said already, the council had commenced comprehensive tour and marking of activities and structures within parks and gardens in Abuja.

The director said the assessment and warning tour followed a directive by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, as the FCT Administration would not condone the infractions any longer.

Abdulameed decried increasing erection of illegal structures and activities within approved FCT Parks and Gardens, which are not in conformity with their original land use plan.

According to him, the council through its relevant departments will not only stop and remove operators of illegal activities within designated parks and gardens, but prosecute them to serve as deterrent to others.

“For instance, some places that are supposed to be gardens, have been converted to entertainment spots.

“You will see loudspeakers everywhere, booming loudspeakers and there is always music in the night depriving residents in such area of having a good night rest and so on,” he stated. (NAN)

