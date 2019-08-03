Council chairman empowers women with goats

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision of the chairman of Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Giwa, to empower women with goats is generating excitement among residents of the area and other parts of the country.

Women and other residents that benefitted from the different empowerment programmes had described the initiative as a good one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the beneficiaries described rearing of goats, especially for women, as one of the most profitable and safe ventures that can improve their lives and wellbeing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muhammad Aliyu said natural fertility of goats gives them advantage over other types of animals and they multiply within a short period and are easy to maintain.

The chairman said his administration’s empowerment effort was also aimed at checking insecurity in the area.

He added: “Giwa local government is sharing borders with Zamfara, Katsina and Birnin Gwari, which are being bedeviled by banditry. We feel that empowering our people and making them self-reliant can deter them from being involved in crime and other illicit activities.”

He said aside the 150 women that were given 450 goats, 500 men with low income were also given N10, 000 each.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App