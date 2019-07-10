Coscharis debuts new BMW 7 series

ADVERTISEMENT

Coscharis Motors has debuted the all new BMW 7 series.

The BMW brand flagship, it said, comes with a more distinctive, luxurious and outstanding dynamics.

It stands out with its prestigious, elegant appearance, superlative comfort and exceptionally sporty performance, a combination that only the BMW 7 series delivers in the class.

Marketing Manager for BMW, Coscharis Motors, Cletus Aregbeshola, said “around three-and-a-half years on from the introduction of the sixth generation in 2015, the BMW 7 Series Sedan has undergone a wide ranging and effective updates.”

These updates have positioned the flagship model as a trendsetter, introducing world-firsts that are being copied by other manufacturers.”

Visually, the new BMW 7 Series looks like a completely new model – especially at the front and back. In many respects, it has become even more luxurious, with numerous highly advanced components.

These include more powerful and fuel-efficient petrol engines, a new, pioneering infotainment system and the latest driver assistance systems.

