Corruption still killing Nigeria’s economy, says EFCC boss

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has said corruption was still killing Nigeria’s economy.

The EFCC boss disclosed this while addressing 328 EFCC Detectives Superintendent cadet-trainees in Kaduna at the weekend.

He charged them to get ready to fight corruption in Nigeria, saying the menace was a big problem in the country.

The Acting Chairman urged them to be disciplined and patriotic to be able to join the fight against corruption.

Magu, who was represented by EFCC Training Academy Commandant, Professor Ladi Hamalai, who visited the Course 8 cadets undergoing training at Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), said Nigerians look up to them for the battle against corruption.

“Corruption is killing the country. The economy can’t grow and the infrastructure can’t be provided, not because of lack of funds but mainly due to corruption.

“This is why I said you are a special force because you need to be mentally ready and prepared to be able to fight corruption. Do you have the will to fight corruption? Are you mentally prepared and ready to fight corruption? Can the nation rely on you? We hope the nation can be better because of you,” he said.

Magu further assured the cadets that their welfare was very important to him as would-be officers coming on board to join hands with him in the fight against corruption.

