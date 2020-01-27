Corruption rating: TI purveying fake news — Sagay

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, yesterday accused the Transparency International of serving as “purveyor of fake news” by its recent rating of Nigeria.

In a chat with Daily Trust, Sagay urged Nigerians to ignore the report of TI, alleging that it was completely fake and did not reflect reality.

TI had last week released its corruption perception index report which showed that Nigeria dropped two places and scored 26 out of 100 points, dropping from 27 points that it has maintained since 2017.

In the 2018 index, Nigeria rose by four places from 148 to 144.

The country has now dropped two steps below in the recent 2019 report released on Thursday.

The Federal Government and the EFCC had rejected the report, insisting it was based on mere perception and not reality.

Reiterating this stance yesterday, Sagay, insisted that the report only favoured the elites whom he said had long benefited from corruption.

According to him, the report by TI “is absolutely fake, contrary to the truth and opposite of reality, opposite of what is happening.”

Sagay said the Federal Government had recorded major landmarks in the last four years in its anti-corruption crusade, disclosing that over N1tr had been recovered while over 2000 convictions achieved.

“The elite in this country are people who benefitted from corruption in so many ways. They are suffering from the absence of easy money. They are no longer enjoying poor and fraudulent petroleum subsidy money, so many things are happening to them. So, the elite cannot be happy. If those are the people they interviewed, then they have got it wrong,” he said.

