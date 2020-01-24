Corruption Index: ActionAid wants stiffer penalties for looters

ADVERTISEMENT

The ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has urged the Federal Government to intensify its fight against corruption through stiffer punishment for looters and inclusion of citizens in the fight against corruption.

The Country Director of the organisation, Ene Obi, said on Friday in Abuja that while it appears that the Nigerian Government is doing so much in fighting corruption, the just released Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2019 has contradicted the assumption that the nation is excelling in the fight against corruption.

“We do agree that the CPI report annually is based on perception, however, perception also help to validate the gaps that exist in the way’s government relates with its citizenry,” she said.

The report which ActionAid Nigeria considers to be revealing, shows how Nigeria has retrogressively slipped down in the hierarchy of 180 countries measured.

She noted that Nigeria in the last two years has slipped from 148 in 2017, made a slight progress in 2018 and now slipped down by two position to 146 among 180 Countries.

She said that the AAN found the recommendations of CPI very useful especially in the area on citizens engagements.

She said, “Governments should protect civil liberties and political rights, including freedom of speech, expression and association. Governments should engage civil society, and protect citizens, activists, whistle-blowers and journalists in monitoring and exposing corruption.”

She urged the government to be more deliberate on citizen inclusion and engagements in the anticorruption fight through sensitisation to mobilise the citizens against corruption.

