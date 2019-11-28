Correctional service suspends 2 Deputy Controllers, 7 others over $1m scam

ADVERTISEMENT

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has approved the suspension of three officers and six other ranks of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) implicated in the alleged internet fraud, suspected to have been perpetrated by Hope Olusegun Aroke, an inmate serving a term of imprisonment in Kirikiri Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Lagos.

The suspended officials included two Deputy Controllers who had earlier been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The spokesman of the service, Controller of Corrections Francis Enobore disclosed this ysterday in a statement he signed on behalf of the Controller General of the NCoS, Jaáfaru Ahmed.

“This is based on the preliminary report of the investigation panel earlier constituted by the Controller General of the Service, Jaáfaru Ahmed which indicted the officers in the scandal,” the statement added.

