Correctional Service confirms Kalu’s release from custody 

The Nigerian Correctional Service has confirmed the release of former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu from its custody.

The spokesperson of the service, Augustine Chukwudi Njoku confirmed the development to Daily Trust on Wednesday evening.

According to him, “Orji Uzor Kalu has been released in accordance with the order of court for his release.”

Earlier, one of Kalu’s lawyers, who pleaded anonymity, said the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District under the APC and the Senate Chief Whip, was released without delay as soon as the order of court was served on the custodial officials.

A Federal High Court in Lagos had on Monday ordered the immediate release of Kalu after his lead counsel, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) moved the application seeking his release.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) did not oppose the application.

Consequently, Justice Mohammad Liman granted the application as moved.

Although the Supreme Court had on May 8 nullified Kalu’s trial alongside Ude Jones Udeogu and his company, Slok Nigeria Ltd, he was not permitted to benefit from the judgement because he was not the applicant.

As a result, Kalu filed a separate application dated May 12, 2020 before the Federla High Court in Lagos asking the court to set aside his trial, conviction and sentence for 12 years imprisonment on 39-count charges of money laundering to the tune of N7.6 billion when he was governor between 1999 and 2007.

