Corpse discovery sparks riot in Jos north

The discovery of a corpse around Anguwan Damisa in Dutse-Uku of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State has sparked riot, two months after a similar riot ensued from the discovery of a corpse in a well.

Tension was high around Dutse-Uku, Cele-Bridge, Tina junction and Rikkos area yesterday, with eyewitnesses saying many houses were burnt and scores injured. The areas are known to be major flashpoints and situated at the edge of perceived rival communities.

Our correspondents saw a corpse dangling from a police van as it sped off from the area while gunshots continued to rock the general areas for hours.

An eyewitness said Operation Safe Haven had been deployed to calm the situation.

“Security agents are stationed between Dutse-uku and Anguwan Damisa. There are also men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nasarawa Gwom Police division.”

Our correspondents gathered that on sighting the bikers, residents began running into their homes without warning.

The spokesman of the taskforce, Major Shittu Ibrahim Abiodun, said the situation had been brought under control.

