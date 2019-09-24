Corps moves to stop children from joining protests

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commandant General of the National Unity and Peace Corps (NUPEC), Dr Chinedu Nneji, has said the corps is making efforts to ensure that children are not used as protesters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Nneji, who spoke during a programme to celebrate the International Day for Peace at the weekend, said the corps would synergise with relevant government agencies to ensure that children were not subjected to inhuman treatment.

We are already working on that; we have informed the relevant government agency that we will synergise with to ensure that these things are done

“We have contacted NAPTIP and UBEB to ensure that all these children that join protesters are not allowed to do that because it is a way of misdirecting their energy and thoughts.

“Not only in FCT, we are making efforts to ensure that children are no more recruited as child soldiers. It is not right to groom children in that manner, if we groom them in a better manner, the society shall be better for it,” he said.

He said the corps, among its programme, had the mandate to ensure that children were better treated and had launched the Back to School Project where out-of-school-children would be enrolled in school.

“Our target is to ensure that these children go back to the school and are taught the foundation of peace and education. With this project, by the time they get to 18 they will begin to practice what they have been taught,” he said.

The theme for the UN International Day of Peace was ‘Climate Action for Peace.’

