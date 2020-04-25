Corps members to receive April, May allowance without clearance – NYSC

ADVERTISEMENT

Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that payment of monthly stipend for the month of April shall be effected without the usual gathering for clearance, in keeping with the rule of social distancing.

In a statement signed by Director, Press and Public Relations of the scheme, Adenike Adeyemi she also noted that there shall not be clearance for the month of May, 2020 stressing that the system will generate automatic clearance for all corps members.

She said this was to refute a false report which claimed that the Director General of the scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim had released a statement directed at Corps Members, that their monthly stipends for April and May would be contributed to the fight against COVID-19.

Adeyemi noted that the management appreciates the contributions of Corps Members across the country in the fight against the pandemic as well as Corps Medical Personnel working with medical teams across the country and Corps Engineers that fabricated pedal-operated machine dispensing sanitiser.

