Corps members tasked on drug abuse, discipline

The Sokoto State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps,(NYSC), Mr. Philip Enaberue has called on corps members posted to the state to shun negative tendencies such as drug abuse and cultism, and to also ensure maximum discipline through out their service year.

He made the call while addressing the 1,821 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 Corps members deployed to the state for the national service.

Daily Trust gathered that the corps members deployed to Sokoto consist of 975 males and 846 females.

In his speech, Enaberue emphasised that, “There is no room for laxity and unruly behaviour,” noting that camp life is regimented, and deliberately designed to introduce the corps members to the ideals of national service, to understand the people and culture of their host communities as well as toughen them to brace up for the challenges ahead.

He however stated:” Sokoto is a historical place with friendly and progressive people who are ready to extend their hand of hospitality to visitors.”

The NYSC coordinator lauded the state government for renovating the entire block of hostel affected by May 2019 windstorm.

“This,no doubt,has placed Sokoto State amongst comity of states that can conveniently accommodate over 3,500 corps members without stress,given the state of facilities,” he stated.

