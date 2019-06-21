Corps members safe in Niger – NYSC

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied reports of plans to withdraw Corps members posted to Niger state for security reasons.

A statement issued on Friday in Minna by the state Coordinator, Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, described the report as false, misleading and a pigment of the imagination of the reporter.

“It is obvious that we do not have issues with the security and well-being of my corps members. I made it clear in my interaction with Journalists that there is no part of the state where members can’t serve and that we will however not post members to places with security challenges if such situation arises.”

“It’s is rather unfortunate that the concerned media has chosen to misconstrue this statement to suit its predetermined intention to cause unnecessary panic where it does not exist,” she said.

She called on corps members, parents and the general public to disregard the report of withdrawing of serving corpers from places of primary assignment due to insecurity.

“I assure you all that corps members are not under any security threat in Niger state,” she noted.

She advised Journalists to check their stories before rushing to the press adding that NYSC is ready to partner with Journalists for the development of the youths.

