Corps members produce sanitiser, hand wash, masks

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Oyo state on Tuesday donated cartons of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, hand wash and face masks, produced by corps members to the Oyo State Government.

The State Coordinator of the scheme, Mrs. Grace Ogbuogebe, who presented the items to the Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the state, Mr. Seun Fakorede, and Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello said some corps members serving in the state produced the items as a result of the skill acquisition training they underwent while in the Orientation Camp in the state.

She said the items were donated to the government in line with the directives of the Director-General of NYSC, Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, that corps members should complement efforts of the government in fighting the COVID-19.

“The items that we donated to the government are the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards. Anyone who uses it has nothing to do with germs and coronavirus. Our corps members are amiable. Immediately the challenge came from the Director-General that all corps members should be around and should add to whatever the government is doing, they have been up and doing. “We started the training in the camp through skill acquisition, so that after NYSC, they will not be roaming the streets, looking for work. When the challenge of this pandemic came in, they have to take the challenge by taking the bull by the horns to assist the state government at all levels,” the coordinator said.

