Corps Members offer free medical services to Gombe community

Corps members on Friday launched free medical services in Tudun Magaji village in Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The outreach was organised by the medical corps personnel who rendered free services and medical intervention and donated 200 treated mosquito nets to the people.

The village head of the community, Alhaji Abubakar Kawuwa commended the efforts of the corps members for their resilient and service to the people of his community.

He also applauded the management of the NYSC for sustaining the scheme and coming up with laudable programmes that are beneficial to the general public.

Kawuwa prayed for the sustenance of such program not only in Dukku, but in every community across the 11 LGAs of the state.

Declaring the outreach open, the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr David Pwanidi Markson, said the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers in its fourth year has taken health care delivery to the door steps of rural dwellers on disease prevention, provision of first aid services, monitoring of cases and provision of appropriate referral where necessary.

He called on the people of the community to come out to benefit from the free medical service provided for them by the corps personnel.

Mr Markson commended the Corps members for the medical outreach and environmental sanitation at the Dukku Central market, adding that the good people of Dukku deserve even better for the cordial relationship and assistance they have been according to the NYSC members.

