Corps members mark Children’s Day with orphans in Yola

ADVERTISEMENT

Corps members from the Gender Vanguard and Charity Services, Community Development Service (CDS) group of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) yesterday marked this year’s Children’s Day with orphans at the Government Orphanage Home and Daycare Centre in Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa state.

The Corps members also presented assorted food stuffs and toiletries as gifts to the orphans.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement signed by the NYSC Adamawa state Coordinator, Mallam Abubakar Mohammed, he called on other well-meaning Nigerians to imbibe the culture of caring for the needy around them.

He admonished the corps members to see their gesture as a great humanitarian service which the children would cherish for a very long time.

ADVERTISEMENT

While urging the managers of the Home to utilize the items donated judiciously, he “appealed to other people of goodwill to share what they have with the under-privileged in their neighbourhoods just as these Corps members have done today.”

On his part, the matron of the Orphanage, Hajiya Ravi Ibrahim, thanked the corps members for identifying with the children.

She urged the Corps members to continue their charitable activities wherever they may go later in life, and prayed for God’s blessings upon their lives.

Earlier, the President of the CDS group, Mr. Akpa Angus Chukwuemeka, (AD/18B/2664) told reporters that the essence of the visit was to extend love to the children, and make them happy like their contemporaries who are celebrating the day with their parents.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App