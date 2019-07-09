Corps members in Anambra rural areas to get more pay – Governor Obiano

Breaking News
By Titus Eleweke, Awka Published Date
Governor of Anambra State Willie Obiano has disclosed that the state government will pay more allowances to corps members posted to rural area.

Governor Obiano, represented by the state Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and chairman of Anambra’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Board, Hon. Afam Mbanefo, gave the hint during the closing ceremony of the 2019 Batch B stream 1 Orientation course at its temporary site in Umuanya.

Obiano said his government had commenced the process of working out modalities for an upward review of monthly allowances payable to corps members posted to the rural areas.

He also stated that he had directed corps members employers not to reject any corps member posted to them, both at state and local government levels.

“I want to say it clear that it is the responsibilities of the corps employers to accept, nurture and care for the welfare of corps members posted to them. Anambra is a home to cultured young people from every part of the country,” he said.

