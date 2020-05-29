Corps members distribute food items in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

The Disaster Management (NEMA) Community Development Service (CDS) of the National Youth Service Corps in Kaduna-South Local Government inspectorate has distributed foodstuffs to 50 vulnerable persons in the state.

The District Head of Tudun Wada, Alhaji Tahir Mahmood, presented the food items to beneficiaries drawn from seven communities in the local government.

He commended the CDS Club Corps Members for contributing their quota in the face of global COVID-19 pandemic, saying the gesture was timely.

The Corps president, Sharifudeen Danjarida, said early this year, NEMA CDS reached out to an orphanage centre at Nasarawa community in the area, and donated consumables to the orphans.

Danjarida said the CDS has a cardinal point of volunteering during the one year mandatory National Youth Service to render humanitarian services, create awareness campaigns, symposium, on pre and post disaster management.

