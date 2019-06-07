Corps members are Nigeria’s most potent assets – Wamakko

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Wamakko has described NYSC members as the most potent assets of the nation, and the future leaders of the country,

He observed that the corps members had been equipped to diligently take up this challenge of being the nation’s future salvagers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senator made the call when some youths corps members serving in Sokoto paid him Sallah homage.

Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North zone, described NYSC as a veritable tool of peace, unity and national development. He urged them to always put Nigeria first, and concentrate on serving their fatherland.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the visit, he said: “It is historic and encouraging .This is a sign of unity amongst all Nigerians, irrespective of religious, cultural or ethnic differences.”

The Leader of the NYSC members, Amodu Salisu lauded Senator Wamakko for his leadership qualities which he noted as worthy of emulation.

“He is a great leader whose penchant for nation building is unparalleled. He is a father, mentor, and a role model,” he asserted.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App