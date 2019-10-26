Corps member kills 8-yr-old in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

There was palpable tension in Bebeji town, Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State yesterday when a member of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), one Jephear Peter serving in the area allegedly beat 8-year-old Hassan Sulaiman to death.

Malam Muhammad Jamilu, who is a friend of the deceased’s father told Daily Trust Saturday that the corps member hit the boy in the stomach 4 pm on Thursday over a minor provocation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “The deceased went to the corps member’s lodge with other children to get some fruits from a tree at the Corpers’ Lodge when the incident happened. This is injustice and we want the authority to do justice to us.

“As I am speaking to you, the corps member has been taken away by the police. Immediately after the incident, police stormed the area and whisked the corps member and his colleagues to an unknown destination.

Whatever the boy did to the corps member, he did not deserve to be killed.”

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Haruna Abdullahi said three boys including the deceased went to the Corpers’ Lodge to get a fruit from an umbrella tree when Jephear caught them while trying to remove the fruit.

“The corps member directed the three children to kneel as punishment. He then slapped the deceased and hit him with his leg as a result of which the boy slumped unconscious. Our men rushed the deceased to Bebeji general hospital where he was confirmed dead,” he said.

Abdullahi added that the corpse of the boy had been handed over to his family for burial according to Islamic rites, while the corps member was under police custody for investigation.

The police spokesperson said the Police Commissioner, Iliyasu Ahmed had ordered for the transfer of the case to the Criminal Investigation Department for in-depth investigation of the matter.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App