Corps member invents automated hand-washing machine in Osun

A member of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Osun State, Mr Manpasu Mathias, has invented an automated hand-washing machine as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Mathias, who hails from Uding, Hong Local Government, Adamawa State, studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola.

The corps member, with state code number OS/19B/2222, said he spent two weeks on the project he initiated, but which production was funded by the NYSC.

Mathias presented the machine to the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Ayodele Adewale Adegoke, at the NYSC State Secretariat in Osogbo, to the admiration of NYSC officials and members of the public.

The Corps member demonstrated how to use the machine, which dispensed soap and water without pressing any button on it. It also dispensed sanitizer, and has a dryer to dry the hand after washing.

Adegoke commended the Corps member for the initiative and encouraged the people of Osun State to imbibe regular hand-washing and keep observing the COVID-19 safety guidelines provided by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

