Corps member gang-raped in Akwa Ibom

A youth corps member (name withheld), on primary assignment in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom, was gang raped by two persons, one Ofonime Essien and Frank Okon, when she went to charge her phone in their house.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has arrested the suspects.

The Command also said that it arrested three suspects for different cases of defiling minors, including a 55 year old man who raped his stepdaughter.

In a press release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP N-Nudam Fredrick on Tuesday in Uyo, and made available to newsmen, he said the 55 year-old man, one Udo Ekong Esau forcefully slept with his 15 year-old step daughter (name withheld).

He stated that Esau, an indigene of Odot 1 village in Nsit Atai local government area was said to have chased his step daughter out of the house when he discovered that she was pregnant.

The Police further said that a 38 year-old cultist, one Ekemini Asuquo confessed that he lured a 14 year-old girl with N1,500 to a hotel where he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

Asuquo reportedly later snatched the money from his victim and threatened to kill her if she report the incident to the Police.

He stated that all the suspects have confessed to the crime and will be immediately arraigned in court.

He warned perpetrators of the act to desist forthwith or face arrest and prosecution by the police.

