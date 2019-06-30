Corps member deworms over 2,000 children in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

A Batch C corps member, Dr. Oyetunji Niyi-Isaiah serving at Federal Medical Center, Bida in Niger state has dewormed no fewer than 2,000 children in the area.

The corps member embarked on the project under the Community Development Service, (CDS) of the scheme.

Dr Niyi-Isaiah who spoke at the official flag-off ceremony of the programme at Sabon Gida Primary School, Bida, on Sunday said he embarked on the project because of the various dangers posed by worms to children especially those aged 5 years and below.

He explained that worms affect children’s health, potentially causing anaemia, malnourishment and impairment of mental and physical development.

According to him, “the primary goal of the programme is to kick worm out of the children especially under 5″, adding that deworming children will remove plastic worm as a public health problem for children”.

He said deforming would prevent worms from feeding on their tissues and blood thereby causing severe health challenges to them.

In her remarks, the Bida Zonal Inspector of the NYSC, Mrs Ike Lydia described the community development service as a call to national consciousness and sociocultural regeneration.

She explained that corps members are always encouraged to carryout projects that will have positive impacts on their community.

Mrs Lydia appealed to various stakeholders to support corps members in carying out such initiatives for the country to move forward.

