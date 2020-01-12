Corps member commits suicide in Kogi

  1. Home
A serving corps member from Kogi State, Miss Bolufemi Princess Motunrayo has committed suicide.

Miss Bolufemi was said to have died after after drinking two bottles of Sniper, a lethal insecticide.

The lady who hailed from Gbedde-Ijumu in Kogi State was a graduate of Banking and Finance from Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba.

She was a Batch ‘C’ Youth Corps Member serving in  Girls’ Secondary School, Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council of Akwa-Ibom State.

She was said to have committed suicide on Friday leaving behind a suicide note saying “life is not worth Living.”

The suicide note read thus, “I did this because I see nothing worth living,” “Mummy, I love you. Daddy I love you. Matthew and John, you guys should take care. We will meet where we will depart no more. I Iove you guys.”

A family member, Funke Ajayi who confirmed the development to newsmen said everyone was in deep shock.

According to her, the deceased had never shown any sign of depression in the past.

