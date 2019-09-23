Corps member abducted in Jos, kidnappers demand N5m

ADVERTISEMENT

A corps member named Igwebuike Amilia Nkechi with registration number PL/19B/1423 was abducted from her home in Jos in the early hours of Monday morning by suspected kidnappers.

Daily Trust gathered from security sources that the victim was attached to Jos North local government secretariat in Plateau State for her primary assignment.

Nkechi was said to be abducted at about 4:30am at her place of abode near AA Garden, Rukuba road in Jos North.

It has been learnt that her suspected abductors have contacted family members to demand a ransom of N5 million for her safe release.

The security source stated that the information got to security agents around 8:45am confirming that the abductors have contacted the victim’s family members residing in Rivers and Delta States using her phone number.

Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tyopev Terna, and the Chairman of Jos North LGA, Philiph Izang, did not answer a call to their phones but the spokesperson of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Plateau State, Jennifer Laha confirmed the incident and said staff of the corps were on their way to meet with the State Commissioner of Police on the incident.

