Corps Marshal cautions convoy vehicles to respect traffic rules

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has cautioned those leading convoy vehicles to always respect traffic rules especially when they get to congested traffic area.

In a statement signed by FRSC spokesman, Corps Commander Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Marshal gave this caution while reviewing the 2019 end of year first phase patrol on Thursday.

He said they should show greater restraint while passing through congested and built up areas to avoid causing disorderliness that could result to traffic chaos.

He said that after reviewing the first phase of the 2019 special end of year patrol.

Oyeyemi called on the motoring public to sustain their obedience to traffic rules and regulations, saying so far, the road has remained stable.

He noted that the FRSC boss commended the personnel of the Corps across the country for demonstrating absolute commitment, professionalism and innovativeness in managing the massive traffic movement recorded before the Christmas celebration.

He said the fact that traffic movements were orderly in most part of the dreaded points across the federation toward the Christmas Day and no reported cases of commuters sleeping on the road till the following day were reported was a positive development.

Oyeyemi charged the FRSC personnel to remain focused and motorists to show greater commitment to issues of road safety, as the second phase of the exercise commences in earnest following the successful Christmas celebration.

It would be recalled that the FRSC special end of year operation codenamed, “Operation Zero Tolerance For Road Crashes,” was normally launched in early September to counter the perennial traffic crashes, congestion, injury and deaths that characterise the Yuletide season.

It covers the entire ember months and got heightened from 15 December with massive deployments of personnel, logistics and monitors from the national headquarters of the Corps who not only complement the effort of personnel in the field commands in traffic management, but ensure compliance to operational procedures as laid down in the administrative instructions.

This year’s exercise is expected to last till 15th January when stand down instructions would be issued by the Corps Marshal who oversees the entire operations.

