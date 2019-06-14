Corp member with acute renal failure cries for help

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr John Fidelis, a Corp member serving in Osun and diagnosed with acute kidney disease has called for help from well to do Nigerians.

Fidelis, who hails from Ogwashiukwu, Delta State, was diagnosed with disease since Sept. 2008 and needed N10. 5 million for treatment.

The corps member with NYSC call-up number/OSU/2019/000089′, graduated with Second Class lower from Osun State University in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning .

According to John, my father, who was a Pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Province 1, Osogbo is also down with glaucoma and is currently blind.

The father of the ailing corps member, Obi, who is also blind, told newsmen at the NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel on Friday in Osogbo that his son’s present condition exacerbated the level of sorrow his blindness had caused the family since 2012.

According to him, the loss of sight forced me out of the pulpit as a pastor, and rendered me completely incapacitated in the past seven years.

“This is the darkest moment in our family, our problem was compounded with the recent condition of my son, as he was diagnosed with kidney failure.

“It was due to his condition that we sought for redeployment from his place of primary assignment in Oyo back to Osogbo.

“He has been on dialysis since then at Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital.

“The hospital has recommended transplant to us, which will cost N10.5m; that is why we are appealing to spirited Nigerians to come to our aid and help my son.

“I am indeed helpless since I lost my sight to glaucoma , it has been a serious trauma for me and my family, we need serious help,” Fidelis pleaded. (NAN)

