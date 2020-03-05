Coronavirus: Why we’re hiding identity of Italian – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government says the identity of the index case of Coronavirus in the country is kept secret because it is against medical ethics to do so without his consent.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, who spoke with journalists after the Federal Executive Council meeting yesterday, said his case was different from the index case of Ebola, Patrick Sawyerr, who was known because he died.

The Italian who tested positive to the virus on arrival in Nigeria on February 26, 2020 is yet to be publicly identified.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, who clarified the report that Prof. Maurice Iwu had found a cure for coronavirus, said Iwu presented his inventions after the cash promise made by the ministry to anyone who found cure to Lassa Fever and COVID-19.

Onu said the Americans who were interested in the invention had already entered into an agreement with him to test the drug.

He said with the involvement of the Minister of Health and the president of the Academy of Science, three more inventions which had been received would be further investigated.

The minister said a solar powered machine which would make it possible to conduct all elections in one day had been invented.

He said the machine to ensure “clean elections” was “paperless” and designed in a way that nobody could tamper with its data.

“As soon as data comes into it, it transmits it. Basically, you’ll have a system that will be addressing many of the problems that we have today in the conduct of our elections. We have gone to INEC on this to set up a committee. We also table this before the National Economic Council and we are still working to further improve on the system,” he added.

