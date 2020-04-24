Coronavirus: We’re in Kano to prevent another epicentre — FG

ADVERTISEMENT

Says 10,000 tested so far

The Federal Government has taken drastic measures to ensure Kano State does not become an additional epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this in Abuja yesterday at a briefing of the PTF.

Lagos is currently the epicentre of the disease in the country with the highest number of cases.

He said: “The situation in Kano is still being assessed and monitored closely. Based on preliminary findings, the PTF has directed the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to send an enhanced support team, mobilize resources for contact tracing and immediately ensure that necessary steps are taken in conjunction with state government to contain the spread of the pandemic in Kano and stop the city from becoming the next epicentre.”

Mustapha expressed concern over the alleged non-compliance by private medical facilities with the directive to seek accreditation before treating coronavirus-related cases.

He said all donations to Nigeria “go into various designated collection accounts opened by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and swept into a Treasury Single Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria on a daily basis. The PTF does not manage any COVID-19 related donation or funds.”

Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said 10,000 persons had been tested so far for COVID-19 in Nigeria.

