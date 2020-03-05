Coronavirus: UNICEF debunks misinformation

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Nigeria Office has advised the public to trust only information from verified sources on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A statement from the organization yesterday said this has become important following misinformation shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

The organization said it was aware of messages being circulated that were being falsely attributed to it.

It said that all genuine information could be found on its website, www.unicef.org, including information on how people could protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.

One of the health misinformation falsely attributed to the organization, and which has been circulating on WhatsApp in the last few days reads thus: “Corona virus is large in size where the cell diameter is 400 – 500 micro and for this reason any mask prevents its entry so there is no need for pharmacists to trade in masks.

“The virus does not settle in the air but is grounded, so it is not transmitted by air. Coronavirus when it falls on a metal surface, it will live 12 hours, so washing hands with soap and water well enough. Corona virus when it falls on the fabric remains 9 hours, so washing clothes or being exposed to the sun for two hours meets the purpose of killing it.

“The virus lives on the hands for 10 minutes, so putting an alcohol sterilizer in the pocket meets the purpose of prevention. If the virus is exposed to a temperature of 26-27 ° C. it will be killed, as it does not live in hot regions. Also drinking hot water and sun exposure will do the trick

“And stay away from ice cream and eating cold is important. Gargle with warm and salt water kills the tonsils’ germs and prevents them from leaking into the lungs. Adherence to these instructions fulfills the purpose of preventing viruses.”

The statement said UNICEF, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) was supporting the Nigerian government’s response to the outbreak.

“UNICEF is leading on preventative actions in communities with risk communication, providing hygiene and medical kits to schools and health clinics and monitoring the impact of the outbreak to support continuity of care, education and social services,” the organisation said in the statement.

